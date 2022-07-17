Chukars logo

It was a wild one Saturday night, but the Chukars held off the Boise Hawks 17-15.

Brady West homered and Jose Reyes and Jose Bermudez each knocked in three runs for the Chukars (26-21) as the team won its second straight in the series.

Logan Bender picked up his first win of the season in relief and Nate Jenkins picked up his fourth save pitching the eighth and ninth innings.

 

