The Idaho Falls Chukars held off Missoula 6-4 on Monday night, running their record to 13-1 on the young season.
The Osprey tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth, but a sacrifice fly by Juan Carlos Negret and an RBI single by Michael Emodi in the eighth proved the difference. Brady Cox notched the win.
Missoula (7-9) brought the potential tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Derrick Adams closed it out for a two-inning save.
Trailing 2-0, Idaho Falls scored four runs in the fifth, highlighted by a home run by Emodi and a two-run double by McConnell.
Right-hander Nathan Webb started and struck out five and surrendered two runs in five innings
McConnell continued his hot hitting, finishing 2 for 4 to raise his average to .429. First baseman Rhett Aplin was 3 for 4 and catcher Emodi finished 2 for 4 as the Chukars finished with 11 hits.
The teams play the second game of the series today at 7:05 p.m.