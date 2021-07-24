If you care about the Chukars and like to watch them win — even a little bit — prepare to grimace at a few numbers from the team’s 8-6 win over the Vibes Friday night.
The one that will sting most is 13, the number of times Idaho Falls struck out. Catcher Brady West recorded four. Right fielder Sam Little added three. Designated hitter Kona Quiggle posted three of his own. First baseman Andrew Don tacked on a pair.
The other number is four, which represents the 12-8 hit battle Rocky Mountain won — in a loss. Three of those came in the ninth, when the Vibes made things interesting with two runs off reliever Jon Nunnally.
The only one that really matters is two, which represents the Chukars’ win margin Friday in their fifth straight win — and 20th over the Vibes this season — but those figures will leave a sour taste in the mouths of those tasked with keeping this train chugging.
“One thing we’ve done is we’ve done a pretty good job of minimizing the strikeouts,” Chukars manager Billy Gardner Jr. said. “For the most part, throughout the lineup, we’ve got a pretty good two-strike approach. We’re aggressive at the fastball. We hunt the fastball early.”
The good news for Idaho Falls (39-15) — which will return to Melaleuca Field Saturday night for Game 4 of this series — is that nuance reveals a few kinder details about a few of those numbers. For one, the Chukars plated three runs in the first frame on a whopping zero hits, thanks to the way they drew four straight walks and a Rocky Mountain fielding blunder scored two more.
In other words, Idaho Falls just didn’t have as many chances to log hits. Plus, the team got solo blasts from Tyler Kelly and Webb Little, who has now homered in back-to-back games to give him 12 for the season, good for second in the Pioneer League.
Plus, Gardner had a point. He called Friday’s struggles an “aberration,” which holds up because the Chukars own the league’s best offense. Strikeouts have posed something of an issue this season, but that fades into the background when Idaho Falls rolls out its consistently electric offense.
In this six-game home set against the Vibes, the Chukars have employed it to solid results. Still, those become easier to produce considering the way the club’s pitchers have performed.
On Friday, starter Joe Slocum tossed six innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits and fanning nine. He didn’t issue a single walk. He limited damage and produced efficient innings, which is good news for a bullpen that is still ironing out issues.
“I was able to command the zone with offspeed,” Slocum said. “Learned a lot, too, which is nice. Commanding the inside half is key if you want to be successful, especially at this level.”
For the Chukars, if there’s anything else concerning about the way this series has unfolded, it’s in the scores of the games. Idaho Falls won Game 1 9-4, Game 2 8-4 and now Game 3 8-6. Normally that wouldn’t be anything to worry about — nine and eight runs is just about on par for this explosive offense — but they’re coming against Rocky Mountain (10-49), by far the league’s worst team.
Gardner said the Vibes have made improvements. Some, he said, have come in part due to a few key roster moves and players improving in health. But his team keeps winning, which is what it needs to do in these dog days in the season if they want to secure a playoff spot.
“Joe did a heck of a job,” Gardner said. “Starting pitching sets the tone and our starting pitchers have really done a good job of that. I thought he really settled down. I think he got stronger, and he was able to execute pitches better.”