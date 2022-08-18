Jose Reyes capped a 4-run fourth inning with a two-run homer to the Chukars a three-run lead that they would hold for the rest of the game ultimately winning 8-6.
Victor Rodriquez pitched five innings allowing seven hits and five runs with a strikeout and two walks.
The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.
