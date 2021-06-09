The Chukars' hot streak has come to an end.
With a 5-4 road loss to Grand Junction Wednesday night, Idaho Falls has now lost two straight, on the heels of a five-game winning streak last week.
On Wednesday, three errors cost the Chukars, who got a five-inning, seven-hit, four-run (none earned) outing from starter David Sliva. He added three strikeouts, but Grand Junction's four-run fourth inning made the difference.
The Chukars did scratch across a run in the top of the ninth, but the rally stopped there for Idaho Falls, which also got two hits each from Alex Monge, Matt Feinstein and Daniel Martins-Molinari.
Idaho Falls and Grand Junction will play Game 2 of this six-game series at 6:40 p.m. Thursday.