Host Missoula belted out 17 hits on the way to a 13-3 win Monday night over the Idaho Falls Chukars.
The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Chukars (18-15) and moved Missoula (19-16) into a virtual tie with Idaho Falls atop the Pioneer North standings.
The Chukars still have seven games left on the road trip, but the first half of the season ends with Thursday’s doubleheader at Great Falls. Idaho Falls does have two more games in the series against Missoula to create a little distance by the end of the week.
Idaho Falls was held to five hits in Monday’s loss, but trailed just 4-3 entering the fifth inning. The Osprey added a run in the fifth, and eventually pulled way with four runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Chukars starter Grant Gambrell took his first loss of the season, giving up seven hits, including two homers, and four runs in three innings. Christian Cosby gave up nine runs (eight earned) in four innings of relief.
Shortstop Clay Dungan finished 2 for 4 with a run scored and Ismaldo Rodriquez had a two-run double in the fourth inning, following an RBI single by Michael Emodi earlier in the inning.
The series continues today at 7:05 p.m. Probable starters are LHP Anthony Veneziano for the Chukars and RHP Austin Pope for Missoula.