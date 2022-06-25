Chukars starting pitcher Ramsey Romano fires toward home plate Saturday during a home game against Glacier. For Chukars results check postregister.com/sports/chukars.
The Chukars fell to the Glacier Range Riders Saturday in a tight game.
The Chukars went up 3-2 after scoring a run in each of the first three innings but then they went cold.
Ramsey Romano pitched six innings allowing six hits and four runs with eight strikeouts and two walks.
The Chukars and Range Riders play the third game Sunday with the series split 1-1.
