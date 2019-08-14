At Orem, the Idaho Falls Chukars dropped their third straight game to the host Owlz, falling 6-5 on Wednesday night.
The game was tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth when Brandon White led off with a homer to left to give Orem (20-34, 7-9) the lead. Kember Nacero walked to open the top of the ninth and put the potential tying run on base for the Chukars, but he was stranded as reliever Zac Kristofak closed out the game.
Jose Marquez finished 2 for 4 and Juan Carlos Negret hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs for the Chukars (26-27, 5-11 second half). Catcher Stephan Vidal also hit a homer and first baseman Rhett Aplin was 3 for 4 with a double and triple.
The series concludes today with the finale at 7:05 p.m. Probable starters are RHP Alec Marsh for the Chukars and LHP Jerryell Rivera for the Owlz.