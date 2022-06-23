The Chukars losing streak hit four straight on Wednesday night as the Missoula PaddleHeads defeated Idaho Falls 10-6.
Missoula jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings and the Chukars couldn't recover.
Shortstop Jose Reyes knocked in three runs and second baseman Sam Troyer finished with three hits and three runs for the Chukars.
The Chukars and PaddleHeads, who have won three straight, are now tied atop the Pioneer League North standings at 16-9.
The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.
