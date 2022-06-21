The Chukars lost their third straight game, falling 13-8 to the Missoula PaddleHeads Tuesday night.
Idaho Falls still holds a one-game lead over Missoula in the Pioneer League North standings.
The Chukars (16-8) had 15 hits, but four errors led to four unearned runs in the first five innings.
Matt Feinstein finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Brady West also had three hits. Dusty Stroup and Andrew Don each finished 2 for 4.
Kamron Willman and Lamar Sparks each drove in three runs for Missoula (15-9).
The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.
