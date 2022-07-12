Chukars logo
The Boise Hawks scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning and held off the Chukars 8-6 in Tuesday's series opener in Boise.

Calvin Estrada finished 4 for 5 and Steve Barmakian, Brady West and Jose Bermudez each had two hits for the Chukars but it wasn't enough.

The Chukars (22-20) have lost five straight and seven of their past 10 games.

The series continues Wednesday in Boise. First pitch is 7 p.m.

 

