The Chukars scored in every inning but two to grab their third consecutive win over the Glacier Range Riders.
Steve Barmakian hit a home run and a double for three RBIs. Jake Binder pitched three innings allowing no and one run with a strikeout and four walks.
The series continues Saturday at 7:05 in Kalispel, Montana.
