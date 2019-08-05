The Idaho Falls Chukars hit the all-star break hoping to get things turned around after struggling through July and currently sitting in last place in the Pioneer League North second-half standings.
The good news, manager Omar Ramirez noted this week, is that the Chukars rode their fast start to finish first in the North in the first half and earn a playoff berth. The bad news is the team looks tired at times and the pitching, a high point in the Chukars’ 13-1 start, has fallen off and been inconsistent at best.
The All-Star game, which is today at Memorial Stadium in Boise between the Pioneer and Northwest League, gives players a chance to rest. They’ll have three days away from baseball.
“That’s very important,” Ramirez said, noting some of the younger players aren’t used to the grind of playing nearly every day. Idaho Falls has 18 straight games beginning Thursday when the season resumes.
“I don’t know how we’re going to handle that,” Ramirez said. “We try to give the guys as much rest as possible. Not much early work, just show up and play.”
All-Star picks
Not everyone gets a break this week. Catcher Michael Emodi, infielder Clay Dungan, and relief pitcher Chih-Ting Wang were selected to the All-Star team.
Dungan is third in the league with a .370 average and Emodi is sixth at .331. Dungan is also second with 37 runs scored and tied atop the league with 16 doubles, is fourth with 35 RBIs and third with an OPS of 1.023. Wang is among league leaders with four wins, all out of the bullpen.
Pitching by the numbers
Perhaps the most obvious reason the Chukars have fallen in the standings – they lost 20 of 30 games in July and are currently 3-6 in the second half — has been the dropoff in pitching.
“At the beginning o the season we were first in pitching,” Ramirez noted. “After that Ogden came here and the pitching struggled and it went downhill from there. That’s why we struggled … Hopefully pitching gets back to where it was or close to it.”
Idaho Falls led the Pioneer League with a 3.42 earned run average when the Chukars started the season 11-1. The team ERA is now 5.19 and among the lower half of the league.
Pitch counts have varied, with Nathan Webb and Stephen Ridings up to 100 pitches. Alec Marsh and Grant Gambrell, second and third-round picks this year, respectively, will typically max out at three innings. The two compiled plenty of innings in the spring during the college season so their work load is limited.
Riding the rollercoaster
Long bus rides and playing every day can cause wear and tear on the players, but human nature may be more to blame for the team’s woes.
The Chukars won series at Billings and Missoula in late July to clinch the first half. Since then, they are 4-7.
“After we won I think the team got a little too relaxed,” Ramirez said. “Maybe all the pressure was off … It’s hard to keep these guys motivated. That’s my main thing right now. We have to have some momentum going for the playoffs.”