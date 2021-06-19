Leading into a paramount series this weekend, the list of the most consistent parts of the Chukars’ team would not have read long. Their offense has sizzled of late. They have relied on it, and rightfully so. It’s one thing Idaho Falls can count on.
Leveraging it against Missoula, perhaps the best team in the Pioneer League, figured to be both challenging and imperative. With the way Idaho Falls detonated home runs and built a lead in a 16-8 win Saturday night at Melaleuca Field, either the Chukars did not know the stakes or refused to let them affect their approach.
“It’s definitely a topic that’s talked about,” said catcher Brady West, who logged two hits and an RBI. “We want the win in the first half of the series. We want to secure that playoff (spot). We don’t want to leave any doubt.”
If the outcome was surprising, it was only because of who the Chukars did it against. Three of the league’s top five hitters reside in Idaho Falls, where offense is central to the team’s philosophies. Still, the last time the Paddleheads (19-6) surrendered double-figure runs came on the final day of May — against the Chukars.
But the important part is this: Idaho Falls won Game 1 of the most important series of its season. The Chukars (15-10) whittled the Paddleheads’ Northern Division lead to four games, which matters because Idaho Falls stayed in position to take the division lead, which would afford it the opportunity to host a potential playoff series.
Consider that the Chukars won’t face the Paddleheads again this season and you start to really get a sense of why this series — this game, even — was so critical.
“At the end of the day, we’re playing a game built for children. We’re playing a kids game,” West said with a grin. “You can’t play all nervous and tight, let a game in June dictate what happens in September.”
None of it seemed to bother Idaho Falls. Center fielder Thomas DeBonville and first baseman Daniel Martins-Molinari deposited home runs, which was part of the Chukars’ three-run third inning. They blew the game open in the fifth frame, when Webb Little drove in two and Matt Feinstein roped a two-run triple to center field, good for an 11-4 lead.
All told, the Chukars racked up a dozen hits, which helped them win their third straight game. The team has gotten hot before, but never in games of this magnitude, never with so much on the line.
That’s what makes Idaho Falls starter Jake Binder’s showing so monumental. Binder earned win No. 3 by going 6 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, issuing two walks and striking out four. The Paddleheads gashed Binder for four runs — two homers — in the first frame, but he responded by retiring 10 of the next 14 batters, creating room for his team’s offense to make up the deficit.
Binder’s longest outing yet came at a perfect time for the Chukars, whose roster changed Friday night. The team released outfielder Chuck Steele. In a corresponding move, the team signed Kona Quiggle, who started in right field and finished 2-for-3 with two walks.
That’s probably as good as a first outing gets. Quiggle, fresh off playing for the Erie SeaHawks, the Detroit Tigers’ double-A affiliate, arrived in Idaho Falls on Friday. Less than 24 hours later, he was in the lineup, delivering timely hits for a team trying to defend a 2019 league title.
“It’s fun, finding a spot to play baseball again,” Quiggle said. “These guys are good dudes. It was a good time. I enjoyed it.”
Idaho Falls can also feel encouraged by its bullpen, which too often has let leads slip and opponents creep back into games. On Saturday, reliever Jon Nunnally maneuvered around two hits and held Missoula scoreless. The same goes for Victor Rodriguez, who worked a scoreless eighth. In the ninth, reserve relief man Jake Waters yielded a two-run homer before putting the game away.
But for the Chukars, the road forward is simple: win. Sunday’s game will likely feature Idaho Falls starter Daniel Silva against Missoula’s Mason Schwellenbach, while Monday will likely see the Chukars send Brodkowitz to face Domingo Pena, who is 4-0 with a 3.85 ERA.
Fortunately for Idaho Falls, the team will probably avoid Missoula ace Andrew Bash, who leads the Pioneer League with a 1.80 ERA.
In any case, the Chukars need wins. The one they secured on Saturday night, and the way they did it, only figures to bolster the confidence of this group.
“We’ve just got to keep our bats hot, see pitches the best we can,” West said. “Just try and keep that competitive edge, but have fun at the same time.”