The second half of the Pioneer League season got underway on Friday night with the Idaho Falls Chukars falling to host Great Falls 6-1.
The Chukars (21-17) were held to seven hits while the Voyagers (16-22) had 14 hits and scored twice in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Lefty Avery Weems struck out eight in five innings for Great Falls and gave up just two hits. Chukars' starter Bryar Johnson took the loss, giving up seven hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Trailing 6-0, Ismaldo Rodriguez singled to drive in Michael Emodi for the Chukars' lone run in the seventh inning. Shortstop Clay Dungan finished 2 for 4 and raised his average to .360 on the season. Emodi and Rodriguez each had two hits.
The Chukars and Voyagers play the second game of the three-game series today at 7 p.m. Probable starters are RHP Nathan Webb for Idaho Falls and RHP Jason Morgan for the Voyagers.