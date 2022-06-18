Chukars logo
Buy Now

The Idaho Falls Chukars fell to the Ogden Raptors Saturday in Ogden 12-2. 

After Ogden scored one run in the top of the first the Chukars countered with a run of their own. They nabbed another run in the fifth inning but could never quite string together runs. 

Matt Feinstein and Jose Reyes each went two of three at the plate and Steve Barmakian and Calvin Estrada each hit a double. 

The two teams will complete their series Sunday at 2 p.m. in Ogden. The Chukars lead the series 3-2. 

Tags

Recommended for you