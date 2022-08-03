chukars logo

Tuesday addition Seth Strong hit a two-run homer and Steve Barmakian, Dusty Stroup and Brendon Hueth each hit in runners to help the Chukars edge the Boise Hawks 5-4 Thursday in Idaho Falls. 

Jack Dicenso (4-4) pitched seven innings allowing five hits and two runs with five strikeouts and a walk.

 

