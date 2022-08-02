Steve Barmakian, Hunter Hisky and Dusty Stroup each knocked in two runs and Brady West had three RBIs as the Chukars held off Boise 12-10 Tuesday night.
Stroup and Jose Reyes also homered.
Boise (3-10) scored six runs in the top of the seventh to close an early Idaho Falls advantage, but the Chukars (8-5) were able to hold on for the win.
The teams play again at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.
