As a student at Yale, Eric Brodkowitz was drawn to the world of finance.
Apparently, he was pretty good at it. Brodkowitz had an internship lined up and a full-time job ready after his graduation from the prestigious Ivy League school in 2018.
But Brodkowitz was also a winning pitcher on the Bulldog baseball team.
He never expected the two worlds to collide in Idaho Falls.
“I thought it would be great to play at the next level, but it wasn’t something I was aspiring to do,” he said.
Forward to 2021 and the 25-year-old is now a full-time financial analyst for Goldman Sachs. He’s also part of the Israeli national baseball team that’s earned a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.
Being able to juggle a full-time job and chase an Olympic dream makes for interesting schedule, but Brodkowitz hopes he gets an assist from the Chukars.
He signed with the Chukars as a free agent, and while most of his teammates concentrate on potentially moving up the minor league ranks, Brodkowitz is focused on honing his skills for the upcoming Olympics.
It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, Brodkowitz concedes, but he’s ready for the challenge. Just to make the Olympics, the Israeli team spent two years playing in regional and qualifying tournaments and recently held a camp in Arizona. It will be the Olympic debut for the baseball team, which currently sports a roster of 44 players. That will be cut down to 24 for Olympic competition, so Brodkowitz still has to officially earn his roster spot.
The opportunity to pitch to live hitters in game situations with the Chukars this summer was a perfect opportunity to get more experience and show he’s ready for the Olympics, Brodkowitz said.
It’s his first time in Idaho, so Brodkowitz joked his first morning at the hotel breakfast he was expecting potatoes. To his surprise, there were none.
He laughed and said he’s getting used to the new surroundings. Perhaps more importantly than breakfast potatoes, he said he’s heard that baseballs tend to fly out of Melaleuca Field, which adds to the challenge of trying to improve his craft before the Olympic cutdown.
“This is a good opportunity to come out here and keep trying to get better,” he said. “I’m happy to be part of that.”
Brodkowitz will leave in early July to join the Israeli team in New York for final preparations and