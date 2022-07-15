Hunter Hisky and Dusty Stroup each hit homers as the Chukars downed the Boise Hawks 11-3 Friday night.
Idaho Falls (25-21) pounded out 18 hits and overcame a first-inning deficit with seven runs over the second and third innings.
Starter Joe Slocum (4-3) picked up the win, allowing two earned runs in six innings while striking out six.
The series continues Saturday at Boise. First pitch is 7 p.m.
