Hunter Hisky and Dusty Stroup each hit homers as the Chukars downed the Boise Hawks 11-3 Friday night.

Idaho Falls (25-21) pounded out 18 hits and overcame a first-inning deficit with seven runs over the second and third innings.

Starter Joe Slocum (4-3) picked up the win, allowing two earned runs in six innings while striking out six.

The series continues Saturday at Boise. First pitch is 7 p.m.

 

