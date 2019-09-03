At Melaleuca Field, the Chukars exploded for a season-high in runs and added 16 hits on Tuesday on the way to a 19-3 win over the Missoula Osprey.
Starter Anthony Veneziano struck out five and tossed five shutout innings to earn the win and improve to 3-4.
The Osprey (39-33, 19-15 second half) avoided the shutout with three runs in the ninth.
Clay Dungan finished 2 for 4 with four runs scored and Travis Jones was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs. Tyler Tolbert knocked in four runs and Ismaldo Rodriguez led the way with a pair of homers and six RBIs for Idaho Falls (31-40, 10-24).
Great Falls comes to Melaleuca Field for a four-game series beginning tonight. Probables are RHP Alec Marsh for the Chukars and RHP Chase Solesky for Voyagers.
NOTE: – Baseball Hall of Famer and Kansas City Royals legend George Brett is scheduled to appear at Melaleuca Field during Friday’s Chukars home game against the Great Falls Voyagers.
The 13-time All Star will be participating in public and private appearances at the game. First pitch for the game is slated for 7:15 p.m..
For $50, fans can still purchase a VIP ticket that guarantees them entrance into a private event in the Brady’s First Base Picnic Area. The ticket includes a George Brett bobblehead presented by JD’s Haul It, all you can eat food from 5:30-7:30, one autograph or photo with George, and a general admission ticket into the game.
Brett will be available to the public starting at 7:15, with the appearance time ending at 7:45.
The first 700 fans through the gates will receive a George Brett Chukars bobblehead.