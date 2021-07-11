Chukars pound Vibes to move into first-place tie in Northern Division
- POST REGISTER
-
-
- 0
The Chukars ran their win streak to six straight with an 18-2 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Sunday and moved into a tie for first place in the Pioneer League Northern Division with the Missoula Paddleheads at 31-13.
Third baseman Webb Little finished 6 for 6 with four RBIs and upped his average to .431. Thomas DeBonville was 3 for 6 with three RBIs and three runs scored. DeBonville’s three-run triple in the seventh highlighted a 10-run inning that all but sealed the game.
The series finale is Monday at 12:30 p.m..
Tags
Recommended for you
News Trending Today
-
4th firearm of 2021 found in carry-on bag at I.F. airport
-
Thomas, Larry
-
Volunteers from Sandpoint church caught up in Haiti’s political crisis after president’s assassination
-
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
-
Mosher, Rossanne
-
Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change
-
Governor taps Idaho National Guard for firefighting
-
Opinion: McGeachin’s salvation dog and pony show
-
Jackson, James "Jim"
-
While debate rages over glyphosate-based herbicides, farmers are spraying them all over the world