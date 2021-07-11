The Chukars ran their win streak to six straight with an 18-2 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Sunday and moved into a tie for first place in the Pioneer League Northern Division with the Missoula Paddleheads at 31-13.

Third baseman Webb Little finished 6 for 6 with four RBIs and upped his average to .431. Thomas DeBonville was 3 for 6 with three RBIs and three runs scored. DeBonville’s three-run triple in the seventh highlighted a 10-run inning that all but sealed the game.

The series finale is Monday at 12:30 p.m..