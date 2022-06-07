The Chukars piled up 20 hits on the way to a 17-9 road win Tuesday against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Dusty Stroup homered and knocked in two runs and six different players had two or more RBIs, led by Hunter Hisky and Brady West with three each.
The bullpen of Jacob Asa (0.2, 1 earned run), Keagan McGinnis (1.2, 0 earned runs), Victor Rodriguez (2.0, 0 earned runs), combined to allow just one earned run over the final 4.1 innings.
The Chukars (9-3) and Vibes continue their series on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
