The Idaho Falls Chukars defeated Missoula 15-2 on Wednesday night, clinching the Pioneer League North playoff spot for the first half.
It’s the first playoff berth for the Chukars since they won the second-half title of the Southern Division in 2015. This is the team’s first year in the North.
After a stretch that saw the Chukars drop 11 of 12, they regrouped to win four of their last five games and two of three from second-place Missoula.
The Chukars, who needed extra innings to win Tuesday’s game, jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Wednesday, highlighted by a two-run homer by Juan Carlos Negret.
Idaho Falls broke the game open in the fifth inning with another homer by Negret, his seventh of the season. The Chukars finished with four homers on the night and 19 hits.
Starter Stephen Ridings got the win, striking out nine in six innings and surrendering two runs.
Catcher Michael Emodi finished 3 for 4 with four runs scored and Negret was 4 for 5 with five RBIs. Ismaldo Rodriguez had three RBIs and Tyler James had four RBIs.
The Chukars play a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. today at Great Falls. Probable starters for Idaho Falls are RHP Alec Marsh in the opener and LHP Cole Watts in the second game.