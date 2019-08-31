At Missoula, the Idaho Falls Chukars got an outburst from their offense on Saturday night as they downed the Osprey 13-2.
Idaho Falls finished with 13 hits and broke open a 3-1 lead with six runs in the fourth inning. The Chukars (30-39, 9-23 second half) added two runs each in the fifth and sixth to pull away.
Shortstop Clay Dungan finished 4 for 6 with two doubles and a triple and knocked in four runs. Hector Pineda hit his first homer of the season in the fifth inning. Pineda and Ismaldo Rodriguez each had two RBIs.
Nathan Webb picked up the win with five hits and two runs (one earned) allowed in six innings. Missoula fell to 38-32, 18-14.
The 13 runs are the most for Idaho Falls since a 13-9 win at Orem on Aug. 11.
The Chukars are off today and return to Melaleuca Field on Monday for the final homestand of the regular season. Idaho Falls hosts Missoula for two games. Probable starters on Tuesday are RHP Grant Gambrell for the Chukars. LHP Anthony Veneziano will start on Tuesday.