The Chukars had little trouble Wednesday against Rocky Mountain, downing the Vibes 21-6.
Idaho Falls led 21-0 before the Vibes scored and apparently missed the extra point.
Steve Barmakian and Brady West each knocked in three runs and Hunter Hisky, Sam Troyer, Eric Callahan and Rick Phillips each had two RBIs.
Daniel Silva was beneficiary of the offensive outburst, tossing 6.1 innings and striking out five for his first win of the season.
The series continues Thursday at Rocky Mountain. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.
