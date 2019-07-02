Alec Marsh seemingly always knew he was going to be a professional baseball player. As a youngster he played travel ball with his sights set on one day reaching the big leagues. A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Marsh went to Arizona State so he could get noticed in one of college baseball’s most competitive conferences. This past spring he finished 9-3 with a 3.17 earned run average and 92 strikeouts and 33 walks in 96 2/3 innings for the Sun Devils and earned Pac-12 all-conference honors.
The Royals’ third pick in this year’s draft was taken 70th overall and got his first taste of professional baseball on June 18 as a starting pitcher for the Chukars.
Marsh, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound right-hander, recently sat down with the Post Register for a quick Q&A about his journey to Idaho Falls and his expectations for the 2019 season.
Q: Your numbers really improved between sophomore and your junior year at ASU. What happened?
A: Everything changed for me in the summer time. That summer I was in the Cape Cod League … I met a good pitching coach and being around really good talent motivated me and drove me to keep doing what I was doing.
Q: Now that you’re here, what do you need to work on in your first season of professional baseball?
A: It’s no different to me, it’s just baseball. I’m having a blast. Obviously, it’s a little different, but to me it’s an opportunity to keep playing and I don’t look at it any differently. I’m continuing to do what I did in college and perfect my craft every single day … I have a ton of stuff I’m working on …
There’s a lot less stress I feel like in pro ball because you get to work on your things and it’s not all about the team result in the end. It’s more like you’re trying to develop your skills and your persona. I like it a lot.
Q: When did you realize you were pretty good at this sport?
A: I started travel ball when I was 12. I only played one year of high school baseball my junior year and we ended up going to the state finals and that was a blast … I was mainly a travel ball guy because I wanted to get seen by scouts and I ended up committing to ASU my junior year.
Q: How’d that happen?
A: I got an offer over the phone. I wasn’t fortunate enough to go out there yet so I kind of just took a gut feeling and committed over the phone. I’d never been to Arizona but I wanted to get out of Wisconsin and be able to play year round … My goal was to be a professional baseball player so I wanted to put myself in the best position I could.
Q: Had you been to Idaho before being drafted?
A: First time being in Idaho and I’m loving it so far.
Q: What would you be doing if you weren’t playing baseball?
A: I would probably be in sports no matter what. I like competing and being in a team atmosphere.
Q: Where do you see yourself next year? Five years from now?
A: The goal is to be on the Royals big league club in the next three to five years if not sooner … It’s just perfecting who I am and becoming the best pitcher I can be and the best player on and off the field I can be. I’m just preparing myself for hopefully the big stage some day.
Q: Any players that you’ve looked up to?
A: Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom. Two of the best pitchers in the league.
Q: Anybody else who’s been an influence?
A: Nobody from my family has even played college ball. My family is from Wisconsin, working class … My parents always told me to chase my dreams. My mom went to school for acupuncture and my stepdad is a DJ, so they both did what they love in life and they made it their career. That’s how they raised me -- to do what you love to do and never stop. That’s what I did.