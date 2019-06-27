For the second straight day, the Idaho Falls Chukars were rained out. Thursday's doubleheader at Great Falls was postponed and will be made up July 6th-8th, when the Chukars return to Centene Stadium. One doubleheader will be played on the 6th and the other on the 8th. First pitch is 5 p.m. on both days.
