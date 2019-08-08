The Idaho Falls Chukars got an extra day off for the all-star break thanks to a summer rainstorm.
Thursday night’s game at Ogden was rained out and will made up as part of a doubleheader today beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The Chukars (24-22 overall, 3-6 second half) haven’t played since Saturday, which could be good news for the players. Manager Omar Ramirez said last week that he was trying to find ways to get players rested and ready for the home stretch of the season.
Idaho Falls has already clinched a playoff berth by winning the first half in the North Division. Ogden (37-10, 6-3) won the first half in the South.