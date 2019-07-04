The Idaho Falls Chukars have spent just three weeks in the Northern Division of the Pioneer League, but it looks like they’re already developing a pretty good rivalry with Missoula.
For the third straight game the Osprey held off the Chukars by one run, claiming a 5-4 win on Thursday in front of a spirited holiday crowd at Melaleuca Field.
It was the third straight loss for the Chukars and drops front-running Idaho Falls to 13-4 with Missoula closing the gap in the standings at 10-9. It was also the Chukars first loss at home this season after a 9-0 start.
The Chukars looked like a tired team on Thursday after returning to town in the early-morning hours after their road trip to Missoula, but that quickly changed in the later innings as Idaho Falls rallied.
Trailing 5-1 in the eighth, the Chukars scored on a triple to right by Clay Dungan and a sacrifice fly by Jose Marquez.
Down 5-3 with two out in the ninth, Idaho Falls turned up the drama by bringing the potential tying run to the plate after Isaiah Henry singled to center and Kember Nacero followed with a double to right-center to score Henry and cut the deficit to 5-4. Rhett Aplin, the team’s leading hitter did not start, but came up as a pinch hitter and was hit by a pitch. Ismaldo Rodriquez came on as a pinch hitter, but the drama ended with a dribbler in front of the plate to finish the game.
Alec Marsh got the start and threw three scoreless innings, striking out four and lowering his ERA to 2.70. The Osprey got to reliever Cody Davenport for four runs in 1 2/3 innings. Davenport took the loss.
Dungan finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Designated hitter Brady McConnell had his seven-game hit streak snapped after finishing 0 for 4 and also had his RBI streak stopped at four games.
The teams finish the series today at 7:15 p.m. at Melaleuca Field. The Chukars begin a three-game series at Great Falls on Saturday.