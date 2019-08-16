At Melaleuca Field, the Idaho Falls Chukars opened a homestand with Billings on Friday night, but the team’s late-inning rally came up short in a 7-5 lost to the Mustangs.
Billings broke open a 2-2 tie with five runs in the top of the eighth against reliever Brad Bonnenfant, who gave up eight hits and five runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Down 7-2, the Chukars (26-29, 5-13 second half) scored three runs on an RBI double by Rhett Aplin, a groundout by Michael Emodi and a homer by Juan Carlos Negret, his 11th of the season. But Idaho Falls would get no closer.
The Mustangs (28-28, 13-5) finished with 14 hits to hand the Chukars their fifth straight loss. Billings currently holds the top spot in the Pioneer North second-half race.
Emodi had two hits to raise his average to .333 and knocked in two runs. Negret finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Starter Stephen Ridings gave up six hits and two runs in six innings.
The second game of the series is today at 7:15 p.m. Probable starters are RHP Bryar Johnson for the Chukars and RHP Miguel Medrano for the Mustangs.