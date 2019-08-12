At Orem, the host Owlz broke open a tie game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth on the way to a 13-5 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Monday night.
The Chukars (26-25, 5-9 second half) had won two straight, and rallied to tie the game at 5-5 with five runs in the fourth. But it wasn’t enough as the Owlz scored five in the bottom of the fifth on home runs by Jose Verrier and Jeremiah Jackson, whose 17th homer of the year put Orem (18-34, 5-9) up 10-5.
Idaho Falls pitchers struck out 16 in the game, but also gave up four homers. Brady Cox took the loss in relief.
Michael Emodi hit his 10th homer of the season in the fourth inning and Jose Marquez hit his first, also in the fourth, and finished with four RBIs.
The series continues today at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Grant Gambrell the probable starter for the Chukars.