The Chukars remained unbeaten on the season, rallying for three runs in the bottom of the ninth on Wednesday night to defeat Missoula 8-7 at Melaleuca Field.
Idaho Falls improved to 6-0 on the season but needed some late inning drama.
Trailing 7-5 with two out in the ninth, Isaiah Smith struck out, but advanced to first on a wild pitch to load the bases. Clay Dungan, who walked to start the inning, scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to one. Isaiah Henry followed with a single to right to score two runs and keep the Chukars unbeaten.
Idaho Falls led 5-3, but Missoula rallied in the middle innings and eventually tied the game at 5-5 on a homer by Francis Martinez in the sixth inning. The Osprey took the lead in the seventh when Liover Peguero tripled to center to score Spencer Brickhouse.
Nathan Webb, who picked up the win in relief on Friday at Billings with 4.2 scoreless innings, made his first start of the season on Wednesday and gave up four runs in 4.0 innings.
Missoula belted out 17 hits off of three Chukars pitchers.
Derrick Adams picked up the win, striking out four in 2.1 innings of relief.
The Chukars are off today but continue the homestand on Friday with the first of a three-game series against Billings. First pitch is 7:15 p.m.