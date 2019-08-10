At Ogden, the Idaho Falls Chukars rallied past Ogden on Saturday night, downing the Raptors 9-8.
Ogden (39-11, 8-4 second half) led the back-and-forth game 4-1 before Idaho Falls scored five runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth. Run-scoring singles by Brady McConnell and Clay Dungan pulled the Chukars (25-24, 4-8) within one run and Michael Emodi followed with a three-run homer to give the Chukars the lead.
The Raptors pulled within one in the ninth but Austin Manning closed it out for his first save. Jose Ramirez improved to 2-0 with three innings of relief.
Jose Marquez finished 3 for 5 and Emodi was 2 for 5 with four RBIs for the Chukars. Kember Nacero hit his first homer of the year in the sixth inning.
The series continues today at 4 p.m. Probable starters are LHP Cole Watts for the Chukars and RHP Kevin Malisheski for Ogden.