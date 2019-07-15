The Idaho Falls Chukars stopped their free fall Monday night, rallying for a 6-5 win over the Orem Owlz at Melaleuca Field.
The Chukars trailed Orem 5-1 before breaking loose for five runs in the bottom of the fifth. The bullpen, in relief of third-round draft pick Grant Gambrell, did the job, with Christian Cosby striking out five and giving up one run to earn the win. Brad Bonnenfant struck out three and held Orem scoreless over the final three innings to pick up the save.
An RBI double to right by Kember Nacero started the rally in the fifth. A run-scoring single by Jose Marquez and an RBI double by Brady McConnell pulled the Chukars within 5-4. Clay Dungan’s single scored McDonnell to tie the game and Idaho Falls finally took the lead when Juan Carlos Negret walked with the bases loaded.
The Chukars snapped a five-game losing streak, all coming to Southern Division leader Ogden. The team entered having lost 11 of 12.
Marquez finished 3 for 5 with two runs and Dungan also had two hits.
The series continues today at 7:15 p.m. with probable pitchers LHP Anthony Veneziano for the Chukars and RHP Sadrac Franco for the Owlz.