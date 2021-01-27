chukars 2021 schedule

Professional baseball returns this summer as the Idaho Falls Chukars begin the 2021 season on May 22 against Billings. The Chukars and the Pioneer League are now members of the MLB Partner League and will play an expanded schedule featuring 48 home games and 48 road games. Idaho Falls won the Pioneer League title in 2019, but couldn’t defend its title last season when the Minor Leagues shut down due to COVID-19. The Chukars released their schedule on Wednesday.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

