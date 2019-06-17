The Idaho Falls Chukars celebrated their 2019 home opener on Monday night complete with pregame festivities and postgame fireworks.
In between, the Chukars continued their fast start to the new season, downing the Missoula Osprey 3-0 to improve to 4-0.
A two-run double off the centerfield wall by Chris Hudgins in the second innings staked Idaho Falls starter Zach Haake to an early lead and the right-hander made it stand up, striking out four and giving up just two hits in 4 1/3 innings. The bullpen was equally effective, with Chih Wang tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings and lefty Anthony Veneziano closing it out in the ninth.
The Chukars come off a three-game sweep at Billings, and took the field Monday to a spirited crowd of 3,288 at Melaleuca Field.
Idaho Falls had chances to pad its early lead but finished just 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position. Chukar hitters also struck out 15 times.
Juan Carlos Negret, Ismaldo Rodriguez and Hudgins each finished 2 for 4 for the Chukars.
The series continues today at 7:15 p.m. Alec Marsh, the Royals second-round draft pick out of Arizona State, is scheduled to start against Missoula lefty Denson Hull.
NOTES: The Chukars announced roster moves prior to the game.
RHP Zach Haake transferred from Extended Spring Training; LHP Anthony Veneziano transferred from Extended Spring Training; RHP Alec Marsh transferred from Extended Spring Training; IF Clay Dungan transferred from Extended Spring Training