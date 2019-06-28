After back-to-back rainouts in Great Falls, the Idaho Falls Chukars were apparently ready to get back to Melaleuca Field.
The Chukars unleashed three games worth of offense on Great Falls in the first three innings on Friday night, scoring seven runs in the second and seven more in the third on the way to a 14-2 win over the visiting Voyagers.
The onslaught ran the Chukars record to 10-1 on the season, the lone loss coming Tuesday at Great Falls (5-6).
There were no weather issues as Idaho Falls piled up 15 hits through the first four innings and finished with 18 hits off of five Great Falls pitchers.
The Chukars trailed early, but Juan Carlos Negret homered in the second to tie the game at 1-1. That was just the start for the Chukars, who sent nine more batters to the plate and scored five runs with two outs. Brady McConnell added a two-run homer and the rout was on.
The Chukars sent 10 batters to the plate in the third inning and built the lead to 14-1.
Because of the rainouts, Idaho Falls’ pitching staff saw plenty of work on Friday, with starter Alec Marsh pitching just two innings. He was followed by five more pitchers out of the bullpen, none throwing more than 1.2 innings.
McConnell finished with four RBIs and Negret finished with three RBIs. Michael Emodi finished 4 for 5.
The series continues today with first pitch at 7:15 p.m. Scheduled starters are RHP Stephen Ridings for the Chukars and RHP Jason Morgan for the Voyagers. Sunday’s game is at 4 p.m.