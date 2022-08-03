chukars logo

Steve Barmakian and Eric Callahan each knocked in two runs as the Chukars defeated the Boise Hawks 10-8 Wednesday night.

Reliever Alex Fishberg (3-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Jonathan Nunnally Jr. notched his third save with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

 

