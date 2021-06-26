For the Chukars, the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Rocky Mountain wasn't as close as the teams' previous meetings.

The result was the same.

Idaho Falls earned a 7-5 in the first game of the doubleheader, leaping ahead with three runs in the sixth inning of the seven-inning tilt.

Every Chukar in the lineup recorded a hit, including newly-minuted outfielder Kona Quiggle, who logged two hits and an RBI.

Chukars starter Jake Binder earned the win with six innings of work, allowing five runs on six hits, walking three and striking out four.