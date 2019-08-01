For the sixth time this season and the first time at home, the Idaho Falls Chukars were rained out.
Thursday’s game between the Chukars (22-21, 1-5 second half) and Billings Mustangs (20-24, 5-1) at Melaleuca Field was rained out and will be made up today as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. Each game will be seven innings. The series concludes Saturday.
This is the first Chukars’ game to be rained out since July 8 at Great Falls. Thursday’s Ogden at Rocky Mountain game was also postponed.