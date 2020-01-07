The Idaho Falls Chukars announced a fundraising effort to benefit those affected by the Australia wildfires. This fundraiser will offer fans unique opportunities that are otherwise unavailable for purchase for $10 donations to charities helping the people and animals of Australia.
“We’ve all been distraught thinking about what is going on, especially with our relationships we’ve had with Australian players and coaches over the years. We knew we wanted to help and this is a great way for us to do it,” Chris Hall, Director of Public Relations for the Idaho Falls Chukars, said in a release.
Fans that donate to either the Australian Red Cross, the World Wildlife Foundation or Country Fire Authority will be entered into a raffle box of their choice. Fans will receive one ticket for every $10 donated. Prizes include: A signed Alec Marsh jersey, Chukars hat and batting helmet, batting practice passes, player meet and greets, 10 free tickets, an opportunity to throw out a first pitch and more.
All fans need to do is donate to the listed organizations, post a confirmation screenshot as a comment on the Chukars social media post and indicate which prize they’d like to be entered to win.
Former Australian Chukars include first baseman Ryan Dale and coach Allan de San Miguel.
For more information contact Chris Hall at 208-522-8363 or chall@ifchukars.com