The Idaho Falls Chukars announce Wednesday that three players have signed Letters of Intent to join the club prior to the 2021 Pioneer League Season.
Right-handed pitcher Jake Waters, infielder/outfielder Jordan Garr, and outfielder Chuck Steele will all be invited to the team's spring camp starting in mid-May before the official start of the regular season on May 22.
Waters is a 27-year-old pitcher from Lansing, MI who attended the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff and went on to play for four teams in independent leagues.
Garr is a 27-year-old utility player from Stockton, CA, who spent the last three seasons in independent leagues.
Steele, a native of Woodland Hills, CA, spent his first professional season with the New Jersey Jackals in 2020.
The Chukars have now agreed to terms with a total of 11 players.
Jake Waters| RHP | 6-0, 185
U. Arkansas Pine-Bluff (2017): 3-3, 3.62 ERA, 36 K, 54.2 IP in 18 games. Independent Ball (2018-2020): 11-5, 3.52 ERA, 110 K, 117.2 IP in 29 games.
Jordan Garr| INF/OF | 6-1, 205
Rogers State (2016-2017): .256/.351/.306, 1 HR, 23 RBI in 71 games. Independent Ball (2018-2020): .279/.396/.400, 10 HR, 78 RBI in 132 games.
Chuck Steele| OF | 6-0, 185
Ottawa University - AZ (2019): .275/.372/.366, 2 HR, 34 RBI in 50 games. Independent Ball (2020): .326/.370/.349, 0 HR, 5 RBI in 15 games.