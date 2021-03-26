Press release from the Chukars today after signing their first two players for 2021.
The Idaho Falls Chukars announce that catcher Daniel Martins-Molinari and third baseman Miguel Pimentel have both signed Letters of Intent to join the club prior to the 2021 Pioneer League Season. They will both be invited to the team's spring camp starting in mid-May before the official start of the regular season on May 22.
Daniel Martins-Molinari| C | 5-11, 200 lb
Martins-Molinari, a 24-year-old catcher out of Redwood City, CA, has spent the last three seasons with independent teams, hitting .346/.485/.529 with 8 HR and 51 RBI in 78 combined games. He also featured for the Brazil National Baseball Team in the 2019 Pan-American Games Qualifier. Martins-Molinari played baseball at De Anza College (2015-16), Limestone College (2017), and Georgia Southwestern (2018).
Miguel Pimentel| 3B | 6-1, 185 lb
Pimentel played his first professional season in 2020 with the Rockland Boulders, hitting .284/.384/.486 with 5 HR and 8 RBI in 21 games. The 25-year-old native of Santo Domingo, DR, played baseball at Lee University from 2016-2019 and hit .343 AVG, 20 HR, 93 RBI in his college career. He was named to the 2019 South-ABCA/ Rawlings All-Region First Team.