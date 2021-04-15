The Idaho Falls Chukars announced that five more players have signed Letters of Intent to join the club prior to the 2021 Pioneer League Season.
Infielder Alex Monge-Rodriguez, Infielder Andrew Don, pitcher Ismael De Los Santos, catcher John Jones, and pitcher Jon Nunnally will be invited to the team’s spring camp starting in mid-May before the official start of the regular season on May 22. The Chukars have now agreed to terms with 16 players.
Alex Monge-Rodriguez is an infielder who played college baseball at Barry University in Miami Shores, FL from 2016-18. In three years he slashed .283/.331/.348 with three home runs and 47 RBIs. Monge-Rodriguez also played two summers for the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dogs in New York in 2017 and 2018.
Andrew Don is also an infielder who played for Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL from 2015-2018. In his first professional season in 2020 he played for the Jersey Wiseguys of the All-American Baseball Challenge where he hit .291/.378/.342 with eight RBIs in 20 games.
Ismael De Los Santos is a right-handed pitcher from Far Rockaway, NY who played college baseball at Morton CC in Illinois and Jarvis Christian College in TX.
John Jones is a 25-year-old catcher from Orlando, Florida who played college baseball at South Carolina and North Greenville University in South Carolina. Jones was selected twice in the MLB Amateur Draft: in 2014 in the 39th round by the Minnesota Twins and in 2018 in the 32nd round by the Oakland Athletics. Jones spent 2018 in Oakland’s Arizona Fall League team, slashing .333/.495/.420. His first year of affiliated ball was in 2019 with the Beloit Snappers (A) and he hit six HR and 42 RBIs in 86 games.
Jon Nunnally is a 25-year-old right-handed pitcher from Scottsdale, AZ. He was drafted out of high school in 2013 in the 38th round by the Toronto Blue Jays but did not sign. He played college baseball at Scottsdale CC and Arizona Christian University.