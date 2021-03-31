The Idaho Falls Chukars announce Wednesday that infielder Webb Little, outfielder Sam Little, and right-handed pitcher Alex Leach have signed Letters of Intent to join the club prior to the 2021 Pioneer League Season.
They will be invited to the team’s spring camp starting in mid-May before the official start of the regular season on May 22.
Webb Little and Sam Little are twin brothers from Fayetteville, NY and both played college baseball at Ithaca College (D-III) from 2018-19. Both were named to the 2019 Empire-8 Conference First Team in their senior years. For the past two seasons the Little brothers played together in independent leagues in Texas, Michigan, and Kentucky. They will be 24 on Opening Day.
Alex Leach is a 27-year-old pitcher from Waterford, CA who last pitched in 2019 with the Vallejo Admirals and played college baseball at Cal State University East Bay.
This is the second round of signings by the Chukars. They signed catcher Daniel Martins-Molinari and third baseman Miguel Pimentel last week.
BIOS
Webb Little | INF | 6-3, 205 lb
Ithaca College (2018-19): .351/.448/.536, 11 HR, 62 RBI in 81 games
Independent Ball (2019-2020): .280/.385/.440, 8 HR, 57 RBI in 89 games
Sam Little | OF | 6-3, 190 lb
Ithaca College (2018-19): .338/.425/.518, 7 HR, 64 RBI in 75 games
Independent Ball (2019-2020): .342/.448/.480, 5 HR, 43 RBI in 89 games
Alex Leach | RHP | 6-3, 190 lb
Independent Ball (2018-2019): 3-1, 4.29 ERA, 74 K, 56.2 IP in 45 games