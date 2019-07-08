The Chukars snapped their six-game losing streak on Monday, but inclement weather again wrecked havoc with the team’s schedule.
Idaho Falls beat host Great Falls 2-0 in a rain-shortened 5 ½ inning game, and the second game of the doubleheader, which was a makeup game for a rainout from June 27, was also cancelled and will not be made up.
Grant Gambrell (3.0 innings, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts ) and Austin Manning (2.0 innings, 0 hits, 1 strikeout ) combined on a one-hitter and shortstop Clay Dungan delivered a two-run single in the second inning for the eventual margin of victory.
The Chukars had struggled the past week, losing four straight to Missoula and then dropping a doubleheader at Great Falls on Sunday, in which the pitching staff surrendered a combined 19 runs.
After the first 12 games of the season, the pitching staff led the Pioneer League with a 3.42 earned run average. That number rose nearly half a run over the past week.
The team has Tuesday off and opens an eight-game homestand against former South foes Ogden and Orem beginning Wednesday.