At Melaleuca Field, the Idaho Falls Chukars snapped a six-game losing streak on Wednesday, downing Great Falls 6-2.
Four pitchers combined to give up just six hits and one earned run for the Chukars. Starter Alec Marsh struck out two and gave up just one hit in three innings and Cody Davenport earned the win out of the bullpen to improve to 3-3, surrendering one hit and one unearned run in 2 2/3 innings.
Clay Dungan knocked in a run in the third and Idaho Falls added another run on an error. The Chukars pulled away with three runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run triple by Travis Jones, who eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.
The homestand concludes tonight. Probables are RHP Stephen Ridings for the Chukars and RHP Chase Solesky for the Voyagers. Idaho Falls heads to Missoula for a brief two-game series and then returns to Melaleuca Field for a six-game homestand to end the regular season.