The Idaho Falls Chukars snapped a five-game losing streak and notched their first win of the second half on Tuesday night, downing Missoula 9-5 at Melaleuca Field.
An RBI double by Clay Dungan and a two-run homer by Rhett Aplin in the fourth staked Idaho Falls to the early lead.
The Chukars (22-20) took a 7-1 lead into the fifth inning and held off a charge by the Osprey (22-21), who scored three times in the sixth to pull within 8-5, but the visitors would get no closer.
Chukars starter Alec Marsh gave up three hits and one run in three innings. Reliever Cody Davenport gave up three runs in three innings, but Idaho Falls’ four-run fourth proved to be the difference. Davenport picked up the win and lefty Derrick Adams notched his fourth save with three scoreless innings.
Aplin finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Dungan was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
The series continues today at 7:15 p.m. Probable starters are RHP Stephen Ridings for the Chukars and RHP Patrick McGuff for the Osprey.