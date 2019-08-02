The Idaho Falls Chukars split a doubleheader with Billings on Friday at Melaleuca Field, losing the opener 9-1, and taking the nightcap 3-0.
The first game resulted in the seventh loss in the past eight games for Idaho Falls. The Chukars had just four hits and the Mustangs scored in every inning.
Nathan Webb had one of the best pitching performances of the year for the Chukars (23-22, 2-6 second half) in the second game, striking out 10 in the seven-inning shutout.
Offensively, Juan Carlos Negret belted his eighth homer of the season in the second inning and Negret and Isaiah Henry each had RBI singles in the sixth to add to the lead.
The teams conclude the series today at 7:15 p.m. at Meleuca Field. Probable starters are RHP Grant Gambrell for the Chukars and LHP Omar Conoropo for the Mustangs (21-25, 6-2).